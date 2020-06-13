Surprise inspections needed to keep check on child labour: Chandigarh child rights body

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) on Friday said that there is a need to conduct surprise checks at various industrial units and shops to keep child labour in check.

This was decided in a meeting held under the commission’s chairperson, Yashpal Garg.

The meeting was convened to deliberate on issues that have cropped up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the meeting, the members decided that due to the scarcity of labour caused by migrant labourers going back to their home states, there is a need to keep a check to make sure that child labour is not used to meet the requirement.

The commission resolved that surprise inspections need to be carried out in various industrial units and shops, especially in areas like Khuda Lahora, Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd and Daria.

The commission has decided that inspections should be carried out by labour and social welfare departments and they have been directed to submit their report.