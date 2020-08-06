Suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur seeks bail to attend son’s wedding

Suspended station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Kaur, now in judicial custody for alleged corruption charges, has applied to the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for interim bail to attend her son’s wedding on August 14.

The court has sought a CBI response to Kaur’s bail plea by August 10 even as her case has been listed for a hearing on August 11.

On June 29, CBI booked Kaur, then SHO of Manimajra and middleman Bhagwan Singh, on the complaint of Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh that she had asked him for a bribe in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

Kaur and Bhagwan were booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Kaur, who was absconding for over three weeks, surrendered before the CBI court on July 25, following which she was sent to four day police remand and then to judicial custody. Her case is now listed on August 10.

She filed a petition on August 6, seeking interim bail from August 13 to 15 for participating in and performing necessary rituals and ceremonies for the marriage of her son in Chandigarh.

“The petitioner being mother has to participate in the marriage function, perform necessary ceremonies and rituals as per custom and also meet and greet the guests who will come at the marriage function,” she said in the application.

Kaur has said in her plea that she will neither visit the Manimajra police station nor will she directly or indirectly meet or communicate with persons or witnesses connected with the present case.

Her movement will be restricted to her residence and the hotel, which is the wedding venue.

Kaur has said she will abide by any condition imposed by the court for bail, furnish the bail bond and surrender at the place and time specified by the court.

REQUEST FOR CCTV CAMERA FOOTAGE

Jaswinder Kaur has filed another application seeking directions from the CBI official investigating the case to take “custody of the DVR of the police station, Manimajra, to preserve the CCTV recording of June 30 from 10am to 4pm and to provide the footage to the applicant,” as it would be required by her during evidence or trial of the case.

The court has issued notice to the CBI for its response on August 10.