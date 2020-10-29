Sustainable agriculture primary aim of the Punjab govt: additional chief secretary

Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary (development) of Punjab, interacting with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) officials in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Sustainable agriculture and prosperity of farmers is the only objective of the government, said Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary (development), while interacting with officials of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday.

He was inspecting the university’s role in transforming the lives of farmers. An impromptu exhibition was conducted in which experts from various departments gave demonstrations on PAUs’ role in the progress of the farming sector.

Tewari interacted with deans, directors and scientists of the university. An exhibition, showcasing the initiatives undertaken by PAU in the last 10 years, was put up on the occasion.

Tewari visited the stalls of fruit science, vegetable science, floriculture and landscaping, pulses, oilseeds, maize, forages, wheat, rice and cotton among others.

After visiting various stalls, he expressed his thankfulness towards the scientists of PAU and lauded the university’s accomplishments.

Baldev Singh Dhillon, vice-chancellor, PAU, said the visit was aimed at apprising Tewari of the initiatives and strides made by PAU in agricultural research, teaching and transfer of technology during the last 10 years.

GK Sangha, dean, postgraduate studies; Navtej Singh Bains, director of research; JS Mahal, director of extension education and heads of various departments of PAU shed light on their respective areas of expertise.

The scientists explained in detail about the organisational set-up of PAU, its priority areas, awards and honours, inter-institutional research-extension linkages, new initiatives in seed production, varietal development through marker assisted selection, different varieties of crops, ongoing projects on sustainable food supply chain, agro processing and value-added products with industrial uses.

They also informed him about farm machinery for straw management, monsoon variability in Punjab, ergonomically designed drudgery reducing tools, protective clothing, utilisation of agro waste and minor fibres, steps taken to prevent farm suicides, PAU farm publications and initiatives in teaching.

Later, Dhillon honoured Tewari and presented him a set of PAU publications. Tewari also visited the experimental area of rice and labs of beekeeping, tissue culture, mushroom, biotechnology, protected cultivation, farm mechanisation research hall and solar dryer.