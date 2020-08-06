Swachh Survekshan 2021: Capacity-building workshop held for Ludhiana MC officials

Project director of Swachh Bharat Mission, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), Puran Singh, on Thursday conducted a capacity-building workshop for municipal corporation (MC) officials at the civic body’s Zone-D office ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021 wherein the agenda of a garbage-free city was also discussed.

During the workshop, officials were apprised of the tool kit of survekshan and steps that can be taken to improve the city’s ranking. The officials were also directed to give swachh rankings to hotels, NGOs and societies by organising competitions to promote cleanliness.

As per information, assessment will be on 6,000 marks on criteria including waste management, citizen feedback, condition of public/community toilets, certifications like ODF+ etc.

The results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 are still awaited.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said that Singh slammed the authorities for their failure on parameters including solid waste management, imposition of ban on plastic carry bags and poor condition of public toilets.

He also directed authorities to ensure 100% ban on door-to-door lifting of garbage in the city and impose a ban on use of plastic carry bags.

Also, awareness drives should be organised in the city and residents caught littering should be fined.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “Guidelines have been issued to all the sanitary inspectors and officials of the health branch to ensure cleanliness in the city and steps to be taken to keep the community toilets clean. Further directions have also been issued to enforce a complete ban on use of plastic carry bags in the city. Awareness drives would also be conducted in the coming days.”