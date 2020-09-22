Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ludhiana MC launches campaign to turn solid waste into craft

With an aim to improve its rankings in Swachh Survekshan and involve the public in solid waste management, the municipal corporation (MC) launched the “Waste to Wow” campaign in which competitions will be held among the residents for home composting and initiatives taken to transform waste into craft.

The campaign was launched during a one-day capacity building workshop on Swachh Survekshan 2021 organised for MC officials at Bachat Bhawan on Tuesday. It was attended by mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, project director (solid waste management) Puran Singh and councillor Mamta Ashu.

MC officials were directed to implement source segregation and door-to-door collection of waste.

Over two dozen sweepers/sewermen of the MC were also honoured as “Best safai sainik” for performing their duties well.

Under the campaign, the MC will also establish a lab with the help of NGOs, where waste will be converted into craft and an online campaign will be launched to gift handmade items made out of waste on festivals.

Joint commissioner Swati Tiwana said, “Clean cards will be given to residents who wish to or are doing home composting in their houses by September 30. The sanitation staff will monitor the progress and sign the card for 40 days, which will be a proof that home compositing is being done by the resident. After 40 days, certificates would be given to 12 residents through draw of lots.”

Further, a competition is being started wherein residents will be asked to upload pictures of their craft on the MC’s Facebook page from September 30 to November 30. The winners would be given the certificate of “Pride of Ludhiana”.

With an aim to involve councillors for establishing compost pits in all 922 parks of the city, a competition would also be held and best performing councillors with more number of parks with pits, would be given ‘Swachhagrahi’ award.

The MC will also start a workshop in association with NGOs where waste will be converted into useful items and then distributed among residents, Tiwana said.