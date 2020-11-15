Sweeping, garbage lifting delayed in Ludhiana: Waste generated on Diwali remains strewn on streets

The waste generated as a result of Diwali celebrations remained strewn on the city’s roads till late on Sunday as the process to lift garbage from secondary dumps got delayed.

The A2Z company’s labourers took part in Vishwakarma Day celebrations and the lifting process only started in the afternoon, that too at a slow pace.

Also, sweeping got delayed in parts of the city including Shimlapuri, Haibowal, Dugri, Giaspura, Field Ganj and Dhandari.

Officials said sweeping got delayed as it was holiday on Sunday; still the workers covered many parts of the city and the remaining areas will be covered on Monday morning.

They added that the lifting of garbage got delayed as the A2Z company’s labourers were celebrating Vishwakarma Day and did not report on duty.

There are over 50 secondary dumping points in the city where large quantities of garbage had accumulated.

At certain points, including Jawahar Nagar Camp, Field Ganj, near Division number 3 police station and scooter market near Model Town, roads outside the garbage dumps got blocked due to dumping of waste.

As per the information, around 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city everyday and on Diwali, the number reached 1,300 metric tonnes.

Officials said the lifting of garbage restarted partially in the afternoon. Major points have already been cleared and garbage has been cleared from the road portions.

Vishant Chaudhary, manager of A2Z company, said: “The labourers did not come to work on Vishwakarma Day. However, when the situation deteriorated in the city, we deployed a few workers and the lifting of garbage has been commenced partially. The garbage has been removed from roads and the process will commence at full capacity from Monday.”

Meanwhile, residents said that the MC should make permanent arrangements to streamline the lifting of garbage as accumulation of waste in the open at secondary dumping points is not new in the city.

Satinder Singh, a shopkeeper at the Model Town scooter market, said: “We understand that the lifting got delayed on Vishwakarma Day, but this is not new in the city. We have submitted several complaints to the MC, but they have failed to remove the open garbage dump from the area, which also takes a toll on the business. The foul smell spreads in the entire area.”

Jagjit Singh, a shopkeeper in the Shimlapuri area, said: “The streets were filled with waste generated from bursting firecrackers and no sweeper reported on duty for duty on Sunday. The MC should make arrangements to clear the city roads after Diwali and residents should also become responsible. They should not bursted crackers in the street, and if they do, then should also make arrangements to clean up after themselves.”