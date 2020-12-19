Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Former quickie VRV Singh retained as Chandigarh coach

Just when India and Australia were in the middle of top-class test cricket on Friday, back in Chandigarh, 36-year-old former India fast bowler Vikram Rajvir Singh, aka VRV, was...

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:57 IST

By Shalini Gupta, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Vikram Rajvir Singh, aka VRV. (HT PHOTO)

Just when India and Australia were in the middle of top-class test cricket on Friday, back in Chandigarh, 36-year-old former India fast bowler Vikram Rajvir Singh, aka VRV, was already chalking out plans for his state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy starting January 10.

For the second successive term, VRV, who has played five tests and two ODIs for India, has been appointed as head coach of the Chandigarh senior men’s team by the UT Cricket Association. His name was finalised by a three-member cricket advisory committee comprising former first-class cricketers Rakesh Jolly, Daniel Bannerjee and Sharanjit Singh.

Chandigarh play their matches in Chennai. Top registered U-19, U-23 and senior cricketers have been called for their fitness test to be held on Saturday at the Sector 16 stadium by UTCA.

