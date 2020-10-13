Syndics, senators urge V-C to hold PU senate polls

The term of present PU senate is about to end on October 31. (HT File Photo)

With two months coming to an end on October 15 since the senate polls of Panjab University were postponed, the senators and syndicate members of the varsity have urged the vice-chancellor to hold the election at the earliest.

As the university has not taken any new decision regarding the election so far, over 20 members of the PU senate and syndicate have written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

”Earlier, it was justified to postpone the senate elections, but now the situation has improved and unlocking is already going on. University authorities should hold the elections immediately for the smooth functioning,” senator Navdeep Goyal said.

The term of present PU senate is about to end on October 31. Senators and syndicate members have also cited the recently held PU’s teaching body polls to support their demand.

The senate is a 91 members’ apex governing body of the Panjab University. Out of the total members, 36 are nominated by the vice-president of India, who is also the chancellor of the university.

There had been friction between the opponents, Goyal group, which has majority in the PU syndicate, and the vice-chancellor ever since the election was postponed on August 15. After that, no syndicate meeting has been held so far. Though the vice-chancellor had convened an emergent online syndicate meeting twice in September, the members had refused to attend the same.

Another PU senator Rajat Sandhir said, “It is urged that fresh dates for voting to various constituencies of senate be announced immediately so as to avoid any crisis resulting from the delay in election.”

Panjab University’s vice-chancellor has, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter.