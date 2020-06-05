Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Tarn Taran reports first Covid-19 death

Tarn Taran reports first Covid-19 death

The 45-year-old resident of Patti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Thursday, his test results came out positive the following day

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

The patient has been cremated as per protocol in the presence of health officials. (Representational Image/HT)

A 45-year-old man succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday night.

The man, a resident of Patti, became the first Covid-19 fatality in Tarn Taran, health officials said on Friday.

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar said, “The patient was suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma and liver infection. The patient consulted a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday after he experienced difficulty in breathing. The private hospitals sent his samples to be tested for Covid-19 and the results came positive on Friday morning. The patient, however, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Thursday night.”

“The patient has been cremated as per protocol in the presence of health officials,” the civil surgeon said.



