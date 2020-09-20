Teacher’s murder: Accused husband had not paid sons’ school fees since April, reveals Probe

The 42-year-old man, who has been accused of murdering his wife, has not paid the school fees of his two sons since April, police investigation revealed.

The cops are now trying to ascertain if the fee default was due to financial issues or Covid-19 crisis.

Mandeep Singh, a fine arts teacher, is absconding since his wife Jyoti Rani, 40, was found dead at their house in Sector 23 on Tuesday night. She used to teach at the government school in Karsan, Ram Darbar.

The couple’s sons, aged 13 and nine, studied in Classes 8 and 3 at a private school in Sector 33.

As per the school authorities, fees of both the students used to be paid well in advance before April. “The eldest son had been studying here for the last 11 years, while the younger one was with us since 2014. This was for the first time that their school fee was not paid,” said Vikrant Suri, principal of Tender Heart School.

The school has now come forward to offer free education to both the boys in wake of the tragedy that struck the family.

“We have written to the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) about the offer to ensure the studies of these kids do not suffer. The school has decided to offer free education to them till Class 10,” the principal said, adding that the 13-year-old was a “very good chess player”.

Younger son yet to be traced

The younger son of the couple has not been traced so far, while his brother’s custody has been handed over to their grandparents.

“We are looking into the bank details of the family. Some people have suggested that Mandeep was in debt, but we are yet to verify it,” said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vineet Kumar.

‘Had been saving money through kitty schemes’

The investigations so far have revealed that Mandeep had been investing in committees by paying monthly instalments. As per the police, on September 14 too, before leaving the city with his sons, Mandeep had paid ₹10,000 towards a monthly kitty to a colleague in Sector 35.

The police said there had been no transaction from his account since September 15, when he last used his debit card at two petrol pumps for refueling before driving towards Kharar.

Case so far

Decomposed body of Jyoti Rani was found wrapped in a blanket on a blood-stained bed at her government accommodation in Sector 23 on Tuesday by a police team from Ludhiana, which had come knocking at her house to drop her elder son.

The police are yet to trace Mandeep Singh and his nine-year-old son, who was in the car when he pushed his 13-year-old son in Neelon canal on the night of September 14.

He is now with his paternal grandfather Surmukh Singh, who came down from Fatehgarh Sahib after the murder was reported.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered against Mandeep.