Teachers relieved from service: Colleges asked to appear before Panjab University panel

Two private colleges in Ludhiana district that are affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh, have been asked to appear before a varsity panel for relieving their teachers from service during lockdown.

In the case of a third college, which is located in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, the panel has recommended that it should revoke the relieving orders.

The panel, which has been constituted by the vice-chancellor to take up matters pertaining to PU-affiliated colleges, met for the second time this month on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

As per sources, the three colleges have relieved at least four staffers from service, including a principal. The panel has also directed the colleges to submit on what grounds the teachers were relieved from service. A member of the panel, seeking anonymity, said, “We have asked complainants and the college managements to appear before the committee.”

Non-payment of salaries in colleges

The panel will take up the issue of non-payment of salaries to teachers in several affiliated colleges of the university in its next meeting. A member of the panel said some colleges have not paid salaries to teachers for over a year and are now delaying payment on pretext of the Covid pandemic.

In May, a PU senator had also written to the university seeking action against colleges who have not paid salaries to teachers. The complaint also stated that some college managements have unreasonably reduced teachers’ salaries.