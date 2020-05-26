Sections
Teen arrested with country-made pistol in Chandigarh village

The youth has an attempt to murder case registered against him in Panchkula, say police

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a youth with an illegal country -made pistol from Mauli Jagran on Tuesday.

As per police, they apprehended a youth at a naka near Vikas Nagar light-point in Mauli Jagran, and a pistol was recovered from him. Upon checking, police found that the youth identified as Deepak Pandey, 19, lives in Mauli village, and has a criminal background with a case of attempt to murder registered against him at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. Pandey dropped out of school after class 9 and is currently unemployed. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act and he will be presented in court on Wednesday.

