Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh

Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh

Managed to flee the spot after vandalising vehicle in Mauli Jagran, but were apprehended later.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old juvenile and arrested a 22-year-old man for damaging a PCR vehicle by throwing a brick at it in Mauli Jagran on Tuesday.

The accused arrested was identified as Akash, alias Sumit, 22, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

In her complaint, constable Poonam said she, along with driver Ashok Kumar, was patrolling in the PCR vehicle in Mauli Jagran around 1.40pm. When they reached Charan Singh Colony School, two boys threw a brick at the PCR and fled towards Rajiv Colony. The brick smashed the PCR vehicle’s left window.

Ashok chased them, but they managed to escape. A police team later nabbed the duo. They were booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.



Akash will be produced before a court on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Electricity bill-related issues hassle Chandigarh residents
Aug 06, 2020 02:01 IST
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC says again Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Aug 06, 2020 02:00 IST
Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh
Aug 06, 2020 01:44 IST
CM asks BMC, other civic bodies to be on high alert
Aug 06, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.