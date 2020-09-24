Teenager’s ordeal: Brother, high on drugs, raped her last year

A 15-year-old who was recently found to be eight months pregnant after being allegedly raped by her brother and a friend is in trauma, but her counselling process has begun.

Her ordeal began when her brother, high on drugs, assaulted her.

In her statement to the police, the Class 9 student said she was sexually exploited by her brother, the sole earning member of the family, in December 2019.

Later in January 2020, his friend, who visited her home regularly, sexually abused her. He told the girl that he was also a Class 9 student.

Even as the two raped her, the victim could not complain against them as her mother was visually impaired and her elder sister had left home after getting married in January this year.

The teenager is at present being counselled by people running the 181 helpline services run by the UT administration’s Chandigarh Child and Women Development Corporation under the aegis of social welfare department.

The focus currently is on her mental and physical well-being.

“Moving the child to a shelter home was important for her well- being considering the fact that her violator is her brother,” said a senior officer not wishing to be named.

The victim, who had initially refused to go to the shelter home, agreed to do so after counselling. She will be quarantined there for the next 15 days as a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 outbreak before being moved to a children’s home.

A case under section 376 (3) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Sarangpur police station on the complaint of her elder sister.

Request for financial aid

As the only earning member of the victim’s family has been arrested, a request has been sent to the district legal services authority to grant financial help to her.

She is likely to be granted compensation under the victim compensation scheme.

The victim has also been medically examined and administered medication to ensure safe delivery as termination of pregnancy at this advanced stage is not possible.

As the teenager has indicated that she is not willing to keep the child, he or she will be put up for adoption after birth.

Brother in prison, other accused still at large

The police on Wednesday night arrested the victim’s brother, who was sent to judicial custody.

He denied raping the victim during preliminary questioning.

The police have yet to identify the other accused even as the search to nab him is continuing.