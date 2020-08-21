Sections
Temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab due to rainfall

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the course of next two days, MeT’s forecast showed. (ANI file photo)

Maximum temperatures on Friday hovered below the normal levels in Haryana and Punjab due to rainfall in few parts of the two states.

The common capital of both states- Chandigarh-- received 28mm of rainfall during the day and recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department (MeT).

Rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the course of next two days, MeT’s forecast showed.

In Haryana, Ambala city recorded similar temperature as Chandigarh and received 23mm of rainfall. While Karnal, after 6mm of rainfall, recorded a temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius.



Gurugram- the millennium city on Wednesday witnessed heavy waterlogging which left several residents stranded. Limited drainage capacity and delayed monsoon preparedness are some of the reasons behind the city’s devastation, as per experts.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said the delay in monsoon preparedness was due to the Covid-19 crisis.

On the other hand, in Punjab, light rainfall was seen in Ludhiana and Patiala.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degree Celsius, six notches below normal levels and Patiala’s temperature reached 29.3 degree Celsius, four notches below normal levels.

(with inputs from PTI)

