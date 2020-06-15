Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ten die of Covid-19 in Haryana, recoveries cross 3,000 mark

State now has 4,117 active cases; Faridabad and Gurugram, the two districts in the NCR, jointly accounted for 78% of the fresh cases reported on Sunday and 69% of the total active cases.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A doctor in PPE coveralls collects swab sample from people for coronavirus testing in Gurugram on Saturday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Ten patients in Haryana lost their battle to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 88. Six of them were from Gurugram, two from Rohtak and one each from Jhajjar and Panipat, as per a health department bulletin.

The state also recorded 459 fresh cases from 18 districts, taking the tally to 7,208. Sonepat, Karnal, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri did not report any fresh case.

The number of recoveries in the state crossed the 3,000-mark with 200 more patients being declared cured on Sunday. Haryana now has 4,117 active cases. There were 47 critically ill Covid-19 patients, including 14 on ventilator support across eight health facilities on Sunday.

The national capital region (NCR) district of Faridabad emerged the top contributor to the tally of fresh positive cases on Sunday, reporting 191 infections followed by Gurugram which had 169 new cases. The two NCR districts jointly accounted for 78% of the fresh cases reported on Sunday and 69% of the total active cases.



Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora on Sunday said that Covid-19 patients have shown good recovery in the last one week. “Data shows that 1,523 patients have recovered in this week whereas 2,797 new patients were admitted in health care facilities or home isolated during the same period,’’ Arora said.

The ACS said the government has also taken the initiative to call up every infected person in home isolation. This is to take feedback on availability of regular health services to them, to ensure they follow the instruction given to them during home isolation, address difficulties faced by them and lend support. For calling these infected persons, services of Haryana helpline 1075 were being utilised.

As per the medical bulletin, Ambala reported 15 cases on Sunday followed by Palwal and Rohtak (13 each), Kurukshetra(10), Hisar (8), Bhiwani (7), Panchkula and Jhajjar (6), Fatehabad (5), Yamunanagar (4), Nuh (3), Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa and Mahendergarh (2 each), Panipat (1)

