Terminal exams in Chandigarh’s govt schools to start from December 15

The UT district education officer (DEO) has directed all government schools to start terminal exams for Classes 3 to 12 for academic session 2020-2021 within the next two weeks.

The letter, whose copy is with HT, asks all schools to conduct examinations and compile the results by December 30.

Although no fixed date has been given, schools have been asked to tentatively start the exams by December 15.

The exams for Classes 3 to 8 will be held online only, while students of Classes 9 to 12, who have been going to school, will be allowed to give the exams online or in the classroom.

Parents’ consent will be needed for students, who wish to appear for the exams in school, and all Covid protocols related to schools will have to be followed.

The schools have been asked to compile the datesheets at their level, and the principal or head of the school will be tasked with ensuring compliance of all MHRD guidelines and Covid protocols.

Education department officials confirmed that clearing these exams isn’t mandatory for passing the grade and those facing difficulties will be accommodated.