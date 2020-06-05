Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Termination of physical training instructors: HC asks Haryana to maintain status quo

Termination of physical training instructors: HC asks Haryana to maintain status quo

PTIs had approached the high court on June 3, demanding that till the time selection is completed, they should not be removed and further the apex court had asked for a new selection and not their removal and they can compete in the selection process

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Haryana

(Representative image)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Haryana government to maintain the status quo in the case of termination of service of 1900-odd physical training instructors (PTIs) working in Haryana schools. The Supreme Court on April 8 had set aside their selection and asked the state to complete the process within five months.

They had approached the high court on June 3, demanding that till the time selection is completed, they should not be removed and further the apex court had asked for a new selection and not their removal and they can compete in the selection process.

The government counsel had told the court that petitioners were still working against their respective posts even as the terminal order had been passed on May 27. The high court asked the state to respond to the plea by June 9 and ordered that till the time status quo be maintained.

As per state an advertisement for the recruitment of PTIs has been issued on May 15 by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the last date to apply for the same is June 10 and as per Supreme Court order entire selection is to be completed within a period of five months from the date when commission starts working after the present lockdown is over.



It was in April that the apex court had upheld the decision of the high court and quashed the appointment of 1,983 Physical Training Instructors.

A single-judge bench in September 2012, had set aside the selection of these teachers made by the commission in October 2010. They were recruited in pursuance to a 2006 advertisement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengal to plant over 85 million saplings to restore cyclone Amphan’s damage
Jun 05, 2020 23:21 IST
India’s 2022 WC qualifying round match rescheduled to October 8
Jun 05, 2020 23:20 IST
Pulkit Samrat: Rather than getting anxious, figure out ways to cope up
Jun 05, 2020 23:14 IST
153 test Covid-19 positive in city, tally crosses 1,500
Jun 05, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.