Termination of physical training instructors: HC asks Haryana to maintain status quo

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Haryana government to maintain the status quo in the case of termination of service of 1900-odd physical training instructors (PTIs) working in Haryana schools. The Supreme Court on April 8 had set aside their selection and asked the state to complete the process within five months.

They had approached the high court on June 3, demanding that till the time selection is completed, they should not be removed and further the apex court had asked for a new selection and not their removal and they can compete in the selection process.

The government counsel had told the court that petitioners were still working against their respective posts even as the terminal order had been passed on May 27. The high court asked the state to respond to the plea by June 9 and ordered that till the time status quo be maintained.

As per state an advertisement for the recruitment of PTIs has been issued on May 15 by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the last date to apply for the same is June 10 and as per Supreme Court order entire selection is to be completed within a period of five months from the date when commission starts working after the present lockdown is over.

It was in April that the apex court had upheld the decision of the high court and quashed the appointment of 1,983 Physical Training Instructors.

A single-judge bench in September 2012, had set aside the selection of these teachers made by the commission in October 2010. They were recruited in pursuance to a 2006 advertisement.