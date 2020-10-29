Sections
Termination of teachers: Complainants, principals of 3 Ludhiana colleges to appear before PU panel today

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:37 IST

By Dar Ovais,

The principals have been asked to present all documents related to the service records of teachers who have been terminated from the services along with the evidence. (HT file)

Principals of three Ludhiana-based private colleges affiliated to Panjab University (PU) have been asked to appear before a special varsity panel on Thursday in connection with the termination of teachers’ services.

The complainants have also been asked to appear before the seven-member panel that was constituted by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to address issues related to affiliated colleges during the last meeting.

The principal of Mai Bhago College for Women, Ramgarh, has been asked to appear before the panel at 1.30pm in connection with the removal of three teachers from services. Likewise, the principal of Swami Ganga Giri Janta Girls College, Raikot, has been called at 12.30pm over the termination of two teachers, while the principal of Kamla Lohtia SD College will appear at 11.30am regarding the termination of principal (on probation).

The principals have been asked to present all documents related to the service records of teachers who have been terminated from the services along with the evidence. They have also been asked to submit the proceedings of their managing committees for the last three years.



All complainants have also been asked furnish documentary evidence related to their cases. A member of the panel, on the condition of anonymity said, “We will hear both the sides and peruse all relevant documentary evidence before making any decision.”

Panel to visit college

The special panel is also scheduled to visit Mata Ganga Khalsa College near Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ludhiana’s Kottan on Friday in connection with the non-payment of salaries to the staff and other allied issues.

The principal of the college has been asked to keep all the records related to the issue available for the committee.

After several complaints of termination, non-payment of salaries to teachers in various affiliated colleges, PU syndicate in its July meeting had held a deliberation after which vice-chancellor Raj Kumar formed a panel to address these issues.

