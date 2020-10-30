Termination of teachers: Ludhiana college principals skip meeting with PU panel

All the six complainants submitted their grievances on Thursday and provided documentary records to the panel. (HT File Photo)

The principals of three Ludhiana-based private colleges affiliated to Panjab University (PU) failed to appear before a special varsity panel on Thursday.

Their presence was sought in connection with the termination of teachers’ services. PU had received representations after these three private colleges had terminated five teachers and a principal (on probation). All the complainants, meanwhile, appeared before the committee.

A member of the panel on the condition of anonymity said, “Neither the principals nor their representatives appeared before the panel. We will ask them to respond immediately and present all the requisite documents to the committee failing which strict action will be taken against them.”

All the six complainants submitted their grievances on Thursday and provided documentary records to the panel.

The principal of Mai Bhago College for Women, Ramgarh, was asked to appear in connection with the removal of three teachers from services. Likewise, the principal of Swami Ganga Giri Janta Girls College, Raikot, was called over the termination of two teachers, while the principal of Kamla Lohtia SD College was asked to appear regarding the termination of principal (on probation).

Regarding the two teachers of Swami Ganga Giri Janta Girls College, Raikot, the PU committee recommended the revocation of their termination orders. “We observed that the college has not followed the proper procedure while terminating the two teachers,” a member of the panel said. However, the recommendation of the panel is subject to the approval of vice-chancellor of PU, Raj Kumar.

After several complaints of termination and non-payment of salaries to teachers in various affiliated colleges, PU syndicate in its July meeting had held a deliberation after which vice-chancellor formed a panel to address these issues.

Committee to visit Kottan college next week

The panel was scheduled to visit Mata Ganga Khalsa College near Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ludhiana’s Kottan on Friday in connection with the non-payment of salaries to the staff and other allied issues. However, the visit has been postponed now and the members will visit the college next week.