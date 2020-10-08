Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Test staff for Covid before reopening schools in Ludhiana: Parents’ body

Test staff for Covid before reopening schools in Ludhiana: Parents’ body

The parents’ body alleged that schools were escaping from their responsibility of ensuring safety and asking parents to submit self-declaration forms mentioning that they will not be held responsible if any of students tested positive for Covid-19

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of Revolutionary Parents’ Welfare Association led by its president Bhagwant Singh wrote a letter to Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma over reopening of schools. The association urged the DC to direct schools to conduct Covid-19 tests of their staff members.

According to association members, they had gone to meet the DC, but as he was not available, they submitted a memorandum at his office on Thursday.

The association also alleged that schools were “escaping from their responsibility of ensuring safety and security of the children and asking parents to submit self-declaration forms mentioning that the schools will not be held responsible if any of students tested positive for Covid-19”.

Bhagwant Singh sought the formation of a seven-member committee comprising parents, which would examine if the classrooms were being sanitised properly and check the Covid-19 test reports of the staffers.

The parents’ body also demanded that the government officials whose children were going to schools should make public their self-declaration forms so that the other parents could follow them and would not hesitate in sending their wards to schools during the pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Curbs imposed in 11 more areas in Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
Nepalese help, accomplices steal cash, jewellery from Ludhiana house
Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST
Mumbai monsoon misses withdrawal date; could take another 8-10 days, says IMD
Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.