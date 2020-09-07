Sections
Testing not keeping pace with rising cases in Chandigarh

Experts said people should be encouraged to come forward for testing to rule out infection

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:03 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Since September started, the Union Territory has recorded more than 200 cases daily, but while 891 people were tested on September 1, only 565 tests were conducted on September 4. (HT file)

The Covid-19 testing numbers have not been able to maintain a steady rise even though the number of cases has seen a massive jump in Chandigarh.

Since the month started, the Union Territory has recorded more than 200 cases daily, but while 891 people were tested on September 1, only 565 tests were conducted on September 4. The number again went up to 919 on September 6 before falling to 791 on September 7 (see box).

The cumulative testing number for Chandigarh remain around 36,000, while the neighbouring Panchkula district has tested around 46,000 people and Mohali leads with around 50,000 tests.

“As the number of cases goes up or down, a similar trend will be seen in testing numbers. However, there has been a steady increase in testing,” said UT health secretary Arun Gupta.



While he maintained that testing is done as per the requirement and there is no “target to achieve”, experts said people should be encouraged to come forward for testing to rule out infection.

“The message should be that if anyone is having symptoms or has come in contact with a confirmed case or has even the suspicion of contracting the infection should be encouraged to go for testing. It should be available in a hassle-free manner, which in turn will increase the testing numbers,” said Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER.

Professor Yogesh Chawla, former director, PGIMER, said at times, people have symptoms but don’t come forward due to the fear of stigma. “In such a scenario, it is necessary to encourage people at the local level,” he said.

