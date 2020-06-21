THE FINAL BLOW: Brass band groups in Ludhiana struggle to stay afloat as weddings become a low-key affair

Band owners say they have not got any bookings in three months as couples are either deferring their weddings or going for small functions in view of the lockdown. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Once an indispensible part of weddings, the brass band groups in city are struggling to make ends meet as the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant social distancing norms have put a halt on grand-scale celebrations.

Band owners say they have not got any bookings in the past three months as couples are either deferring their weddings or going for small, intimate affairs in view of the lockdown.

“We got 50 wedding cancellations in the first month of the lockdown itself. And since there is a ban on religious processions too, we have been sitting idle ever since the lockdown was imposed,” says Sham Singh Anand, the owner of Shehanshah Band.

Harpreet Mann, the owner of Sartaj Band and Milan Band, says, “Due to the cap on gatherings, most people are giving bands a skip. The government has allowed only 50 persons to participate in wedding events but the band groups itself comprise of five to 40 crew members.”

Mann says the government should either increase the cap on gatherings or provide monetary relief to bands till the situation improves.

CREW MEMBERS FORCED TO LOOK FOR ODD JOBS

Meanwhile, the crew members of these bands are forced to look for alternate job options.

Vinod Kumar, a dhol player with the Sartaj Band, says, “As there are no wedding functions or religious events, I have been forced to sell vegetables to make a living. I have three children but due to financial crunch, I was unable to get them admitted to school this year.”

Satish Kumar, another member of the band, says, “I have been working with the band for 15 years. But now, I am working as an autorickshaw driver to earn a livelihood. After paying the auto’s rent, I am left with a meager amount which is often not enough to meet the day-to-day expenses.”

‘GOVT SHOULD PROVIDE RELIEF’

Harwinder Jolly, president of the Ludhiana brass band association, says, “We have been in this business for over 25 years but have never witnessed anything like this. There are around 70 band groups in Ludhiana and everyone is struggling to stay afloat. We appeal to the government to announce some relief for the sector.”