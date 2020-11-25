Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / ‘The Making of Hero’ bags award at Tata Lit Fest

‘The Making of Hero’ bags award at Tata Lit Fest

The book, written by chairman of Hero Enterprise, Sunil Kant Munjal, won the Business Book of the Year award at the fest

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The book, “The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India”, authored by Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, has won the Business Book of the Year 2020 award at the prestigious Tata Literature Live! Festival.

The festival, popularly knows as the Tata Lit Fest, was held virtually over six days starting November 16 and had more than 10-lakh attendants. The festival culminated with the awards evening on November 22.

Published by HarperCollins, “The Making of Hero”, was pitted against strong contenders including works by Arvind Panagariya and Jaspreet Bindra.

After reaching the short list, it edged out Sudhir Sitapati’s “The Brand Factory” and BS Ajaikumar’s “Excellence Has No Borders” to emerge victorious.



“I wrote this book to celebrate the life and times of my father and uncles in a ravaged India, a struggling India and emerging India. They are the true heroes of this story. I hope readers see this as a timeless story of aspiration and power of the human spirit and derive some lessons from it. Stories of grit must be told to as many people in as many ways as possible. I am delighted that a Hindi edition will also be published early next year,” said Munjal said.

The book narrates the inspirational story of four partition-displaced brothers -- Dayanand Munjal, Satyanand Munjal, Brijmohan Lall Munjal and OP Munjal – who went on to lay the foundation of one of most prestigious “Make in India” stories.

How the Munjal brothers laid the foundation of Hero Cycles in 1956 in a partition-ravaged Punjab, and scripted a success story, is the crux of this book. It also narrates how the enterprise created strong social value and transformed transportation in India.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Nov 25, 2020 22:42 IST
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Nov 25, 2020 22:38 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
Nov 25, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

DTCP seeks applications for commercial projects on vacant plots
Nov 25, 2020 23:03 IST
Farm bill stir checks hold up traffic on Delhi to Gurugram stretch of expressway
Nov 25, 2020 23:03 IST
Enforcing manufacturer responsibility for plastics remains a challenge, say HSPCB officials
Nov 25, 2020 23:03 IST
KCR alerts top cops about possible communal violence in Telangana aimed at stalling civic polls
Nov 25, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.