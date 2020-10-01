‘Theft’ of costly equipment: PGI to take ‘careless’ staffers to task

Noting the escalation in cases of theft and pilferage of costly diagnostic machines and their parts, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to make recoveries from the staff ‘responsible’ in case of such events.

The circular that has been sent to all department and other administrative heads reads: “It has been observed that the incidence of the theft and pilferage of the machine, machine parts and equipment in the institute are increasing and most of the time it has been found that such type of incidents happened due to leaving the room, lab unattended and unlocked where such machines have been installed.”

Officials said this has prompted them to fix responsibility of the staff members, who have shown carelessness and thus cause extra monetary stress on the institute’s finances.

The administration has also told the in-charge of the out-patient departments (OPDs) to issue appropriate directions to prevent such incidents in future.

“Appropriate directions to the staff concerned working under them on not to leave the room/lab unattended/unlocked where costly equipment/machines are installed have also been issued to the in-charges of such labs and rooms,” officials said.

The order also states that in case of occurrence of theft or pilferage of any equipment or machine, the staff working in the said area will be responsible for the incident and the recovery of the loss will be made from the official concerned.