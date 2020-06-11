Theme-based plants to come up on sector-dividing roads in Chandigarh

Sections
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The environment and city beautification committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation in its meeting on Wednesday decided that theme based plantations will be done on V-3 roads that divide sectors.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hardeep Singh and attended by other members of the committee namely Davesh Moudgil, Rajesh Kumar, Ravi Kant Sharma, and Davinder Singh Babla.

During the meeting, it was discussed and decided that tertiary treated water supply be made available in all the big parks and green belts throughout city.

The members were of the view that all five entry points of Chandigarh be beautified and agenda in this regard be prepared.



The committee asked the engineers concerned to communicate their recommendations regarding pruning of trees inside the school premises, whose branches falls either on road or road berms.

The members directed preparation of proper schedule for plantation of trees and shrubs throughout city and put up in the next meeting.

The members asked the engineers to maintain proper cleanliness inside the parks in southern sectors specially Sectors 47 and 48 to avoid mosquito breeding.

