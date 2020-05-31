Thieves break into PNB bank in Kishangarh, leave with nothing

Thieves broke into the Kishangarh branch of Punjab and National Bank (PNB) past Saturday midnight, but left empty handed.

Police said two masked men broke the shutter lock and stepped inside around 2.30am. For 30 minutes, the two men tried to remove money from the deposit machines, but left after finding no success.

A passer-by noticed the broken lock of the shutter and alerted the police. Though the bank was closed on Sunday, staff was called in to verify if anything had been stolen. The bank reported no loss.

A case under Section 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the IT Park police station against the unidentified men.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the bank to trace the accused.