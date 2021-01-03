Sections
Thieves decamp with items worth ₹3 lakh while family sleeps in Chandigarh's Mauli Jagran

Thieves decamp with items worth ₹3 lakh while family sleeps in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

The duo was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two thieves decamped with jewellery and other valuables worth ₹3 lakh from a house in Mauli Jagran as the family slept on the first floor, the police said on Saturday.

The duo was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The owner of the house, Vikas Gupta, who was also sleeping on the first floor of the house at the time of theft, said that on Saturday morning, he found the lock of the ground floor broken.

The accused had entered the house at 2.30am and left in half an hour, as per the CCTV footage. Police have registered a case of theft.

iPhone stolen at Sukhna Lake

A girl hailing from Sonepat in Haryana has reported theft of her mobile phone, the police said. In her complaint, the girl said that an unidentified person had stolen her iPhone from her jacket pocket at the counter of Sukhna Lake Restaurant on January 1. A case of theft was registered.

