Thieves take away gold, silver jewellery from Sector 8 temple in Chandigarh

A priest showing the idols from which ornaments were stolen at a temple in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Two masked men broke into a temple in Sector 8 here and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash during wee hours on Thursday. The value of the jewellery is yet to be ascertained.

The theft at the Shri Sanatan Dharam Pracheen Shiv Mandir came to light when the pujari opened the temple for puja around 5.30am.

Temples in the city are closed due to lockdown these days and are supposed to reopen on June 8 for public, as per the orders of the UT administration.

General secretary of the temple Ashwani Gupta, in his complaint, told the police that when the temple was opened on Thursday morning, gold and silver jewellery of idols wae found missing and the golak (money box) was also found broken.

He said the thieves had taken away two gold nose rings (naths), a gold ‘tika’, a silver flute, four silver thrones of deities, three idols, two silver globular water containers (lota), one silver plate and three silver crowns of deities.

He added the thieves had also broken the money box and taken the cash. He, however, said the cash would not be much as they had opened the cash box on March 16 before the lockdown was announced and since March 22 the temple is closed.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

THEFT CAUGHT ON CCTV CAMERAS

Thieves, with their faces covered and wearing gloves, were seen entering the temple between 3am to 4am in the three CCTV cameras installed in the temple.

As per the footage, the accused came from the back lane and climbed down the stairs from the roof. The accused had broken a grill with a rod to gain entry to the temple.

“The thieves disconnected one CCTV, turned the direction of the other and covered the third camera with a paper to avoid being caught. It appeared to be a well-panned theft,” said Gupta.

“A pujari, usually sleeps in the temple premises but, on Wednesday, there was no one in the temple. There was a watchman at the front gate of the temple and a sewadar was sleeping in the nearby dharamshala in the temple premises,” said Gupta.

THEFTS AT RELIGIOUS PLACES IN TRICITY

March 17: Burglars struck at the shrine of Maa Shakumbhri Devi in Sector 43, Chandigarh, and took away huge silver ornaments worth Rs 3.3 lakh

December 11: Thieves decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a temple in Sector 8, Panchkula

September 27: Two masked men stole 3kg silver from Hari Mandir in Phase 5, Mohali

September 9: Around Rs 1 lakh, besides multiple silver items, were stolen from Shiv Temple in Sector 39, Chandigarh

August 31: Burglars decamped with Rs 50,000 from the donation box of Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, Chandigarh

August 3: Rs 30,000 were stolen from the cash box kept inside a gurdwara at Sector 11, Chandigarh

July 28: Thieves fled with Rs 5,000 from Sanatan Dharam Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir in Sector 19, Chandigarh

July 25: Burglars struck twice in Chandigarh, stealing Rs 35,000 and silver items from Shri Krishna Temple in Sector 33 and Pracheen Shiv Sati Temple in Sector 43.