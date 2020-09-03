Third accused nabbed in Manimajra firing case

Police have arrested the third accused involved in the February firing near RIMT World School in Manimajra.

A team, led by inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Manimajra police station, nabbed the accused, Azad Hassan, resident of Smadhi Gate, Manimajra. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Police have already arrested two of his accomplices – Ausaf Ahmad, alias Sappa, 30, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and Balwinder Singh, alias Bachi, of Mauli Complex.

Police had registered a case on the complaint of Randeep Singh, who had reported that on February 12, unknown persons were having arguments near RIMT School, during which one person fired two gunshots after which all persons escaped from the spot in an SUV.

A case under the Arms Act and Sections 336, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station back then.