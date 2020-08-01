Sections
Home / Chandigarh / This Independence Day, Punjab CM will unfurl Tricolour in Mohali

This Independence Day, Punjab CM will unfurl Tricolour in Mohali

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will unfurl the national flag in Mohali on the occasion of Independence Day, while Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh will unfurl the...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will unfurl the national flag in Mohali on the occasion of Independence Day, while Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh will unfurl the Tricolour in Rupnagar, and Punjab Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti in Faridkot.

As per the programme released by the general administration department of the Punjab government, state medical education and research minister OP Soni will unfurl the national flag in Amritsar, state water supply and sanitation minister Razia Sultana in Barnala, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda, state welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Ferozepur, and state local government minister Brahm Mohindra in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Similarly, state rural development and panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa will unfurl the Tricolour in Gurdaspur, state industry and commerce minister Sundar Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur, state cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Jalandhar, state food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana, state revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar in Mansa, state sports and youth affairs minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi in Muktsar, state social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary in Pathankot, state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in Patiala, state public works minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur, state technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi in SBS Nagar, and state water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria in Tarn Taran.

