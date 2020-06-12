Sections
Three arrested for consuming liquor in public

The trio was later released on bail

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police arrested three men for consuming liquor in public at the IT Park on Thursday. Those arrested are Arjun Mauli of Vikas Nagar, Sanjay of Saketri village, and Ravi of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. A case under the Punjab Police Act and Section 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station. The trio was later released on bail.

