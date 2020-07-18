Sections
Three arrested for mentally harassing couple who ended life in Rohru sub-division

Victims held brother’s family responsible in suicide note

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

A man, his wife and daughter have been arrested for mentally harassing a couple who died by suicide in Rohru sub-division on Friday.

The couple had hung themselves from a deodar tree with the same rope in Sheel village. In the suicide note the couple said they were being harassed by the victim’s brother, his wife and daughter.

The couple who had been married for one-and-a-half year used to live in a joint family in Kalgaon village in Rohru sub-division.

The man, a farmer, was 42 years old while his 40-year-old wife was a homemaker. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rohru Suniel Negi confirmed the report. A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.



