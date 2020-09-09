Sections
Three assault cases reported from Chandigarh

Four each arrested in two cases

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three assault cases were reported from Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Three men have been booked for assaulting a CTU staffer. The accused have been identified as Monu alias Shetty, Vikas alias Golu and Hobo, all residents of Sector 52.

The victim, Amit, said the accused stopped him near gate number 2 of Sector 52 on Sunday. He added that Monu pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and they thrashed him. The accused fled after he raised the alarm and threatened to kill him, he said. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where he is undergoing treatment.

Four men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. The accused have been identified as Amit, Jaggi, Vikas and Shubham. The complainant, Dheeraj, said the accused attacked him with rods, knife and glass bottles. A case has been registered.



Four Manimajra men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a resident of the same locality. The accused have been identified as Aakash, Abhimanyu, Abhishek and Arun. The complainant, Suraj, said the accused attacked him with sticks, sword and baseball bat near Valmiki Mandir, Manimajra, on Saturday. The victim was admitted to civil hospital, Manimajra.

