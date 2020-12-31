Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three booked for duping Ludhiana woman of ₹17 lakh on allure of job in Singapore

Three booked for duping Ludhiana woman of ₹17 lakh on allure of job in Singapore

Three residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, were booked on Thursday for cheating a woman of Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job in Singapore.

The accused have been identified as MD Kartar, Anil Chatterjee, Gurdev Sharma and Geeta Devi

The victim Pooja Sharma, a resident of Dandi Swami area, said that she found out from an acquaintance that the accused were offering jobs abroad.

When contacted, the accused offered Sharma a well-paid job in Singapore, and took Rs 17.5 lakh from her in various instalments. But, the accused did not get her the job, and neither did they return the money. On August 10, Sharma complained to police.

After investigating the case, police registered a case against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said that further probe is on in the matter.

