Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three booked for thrashing scribe in Mohali

Three booked for thrashing scribe in Mohali

The victim suffered injuries to his eye and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after a journalist who works with a vernacular daily was thrashed in Zirakpur, Dhakoli police booked three persons on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Yashpal, his son Harshit and an unidentified person, all residents of Mamta Enclave in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

Police said the victim, Sajandev Sharma, who is in his 50s, was driving near his house at around 11am when his path was blocked by Yashpal’s car that was parked in the middle of the road with side doors open.

Sharma requested Yashpal to move the car following which the accused started hurling abuses at him. Then, Yashpal and his son forcefully took him out of his car and started beating him mercilessly, police said.



Sharma suffered injuries to his eye and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code at Dhakoli police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Back from Leh, Army chief to brief govt on LAC situation
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
Disengagement like a Test match, not T20: Officials
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
BJP raises China funds to Cong trust
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
Officials, residents laud reversal of isolation SOP in Delhi
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.