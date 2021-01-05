Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three booked for vandalism in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

Three booked for vandalism in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A group of youths with sticks were moving in the locality and breaking windows of the vehicles parked there, said the complainant

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Miscreants burnt an Activa and damaged a car parked in Sector 25, the police said on Monday.

In her complaint, Pushpa of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, said that on the intervening night of January 2/3, she was woken up by loud noises. When she looked out, she saw a group of youths with sticks moving in the locality and breaking windows of the vehicles parked there.

The accused even pelted stones at a house, set her Activa scooter on fire and damaged three vehicles before leaving. Police have identified the accused as Shubham, alias Koda, Gaurav and Abhishek, who stay in the same locality.

A case under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 336 (act endangering personal safety or life of others), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. No arrests have been made so far.

