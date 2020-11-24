Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Three caught with 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal

Three caught with 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal

Haryana Police have arrested three persons and seized 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal district in the past three days.While one accused was caught with 1,500 tablets/capsules,...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 02:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Police have arrested three persons and seized 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal district in the past three days.

While one accused was caught with 1,500 tablets/capsules, the other two suspects were apprehended with 73,200 prohibited medicines, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Gurvinder Singh was nabbed on November 20 from Sonkara village with 900 tramadol capsules and 600 alprazolam tablets.

During his three-day police remand, he disclosed that he had bought the intoxicating tablets from a supplier Ashwani Kumar, who was also arrested on November 22.

The police said that Ashwani admitted that he was supplying these prohibited drugs after taking delivery from Sahil Kundra of New Shivaji Colony, Gapu Wala Bagh. For this, he used to charge commission of ₹100 per box. He was also arrested after the recovery of 39,600 tramadol capsules and 33,600 alprazolam tablets.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Nov 24, 2020 01:03 IST
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Nov 24, 2020 02:37 IST
Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, NDRF teams on alert
Nov 24, 2020 02:07 IST
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Nov 24, 2020 01:20 IST

latest news

As vaccine trials end, where do Covid-19 treatments stand?
Nov 24, 2020 02:43 IST
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Nov 24, 2020 02:37 IST
Punjab Police file revision plea seeking open-ended arrest warrant against gangster in 2014 weapon smuggling case
Nov 24, 2020 02:25 IST
7 Sangrur pharmacy colleges indulged in mass copying, says probe report
Nov 24, 2020 02:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.