Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three civil engineers drown in Jhajjar

Three civil engineers drown in Jhajjar

The civil engineers were working at a construction site at Naurangpur village

Updated: May 20, 2020 16:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

The police have handed over the victims’ dead bodies to their family members after conducting an autopsy. (Representative Image )

Three civil engineers drowned while bathing in a canal in Jhajjar on Tuesday night.

The victims, Pradeep, 32, Ashish Bhardwaj, 28 and SM Murslim, 30, are all residents of Delhi.

Badli station house officer Jitender Singh said he had received a call from one of the victims’ family members on Tuesday evening around 7pm saying that the trio had not returned home from Jhajjar’s Naurangpur village and were not responding to calls.

The civil engineers were working at a construction site at Naurangpur village.



“After tracing the engineers’ mobile phones, we found their car and clothes on the bank of the canal. Divers were able to fish out the bodies of the three victims,” the SHO said.

“They would commute daily to Jhajjar from Delhi in a car. We suspect the victims went into deep water and drowned”, the SHO added.

The police have handed over the victims’ dead bodies to their family members after conducting an autopsy.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.