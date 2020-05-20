Three civil engineers drown in Jhajjar

The police have handed over the victims’ dead bodies to their family members after conducting an autopsy. (Representative Image )

Three civil engineers drowned while bathing in a canal in Jhajjar on Tuesday night.

The victims, Pradeep, 32, Ashish Bhardwaj, 28 and SM Murslim, 30, are all residents of Delhi.

Badli station house officer Jitender Singh said he had received a call from one of the victims’ family members on Tuesday evening around 7pm saying that the trio had not returned home from Jhajjar’s Naurangpur village and were not responding to calls.

The civil engineers were working at a construction site at Naurangpur village.

“After tracing the engineers’ mobile phones, we found their car and clothes on the bank of the canal. Divers were able to fish out the bodies of the three victims,” the SHO said.

“They would commute daily to Jhajjar from Delhi in a car. We suspect the victims went into deep water and drowned”, the SHO added.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).