Three DCs among 12 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Nuh, Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar was posted as Kurukshetra DC replacing Dhirendra Khadgata.

Khadgata was posted as Nuh DC replacing Pankaj, who was posted as managing director, HARTRON, and CEO, micro irrigation authority.

Director, women and child development, Manoj Kumar-1, was posted as Rohtak DC, relieving RS Verma.

Additional chief secretary, irrigation and public health engineering department, Devender Singh, was given the additional charge of skill development and industrial training.

Additional principal secretary to CM, V Umashankar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, electronics and information technology.

Principal secretary, general administration, Vijayendra Kumar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, sainik and ardh sainik welfare department.

Director general, urban estates, Renu Phulia, was posted as director general, women and child development. Chief administrator, HUDA, Pankaj Yadav, was given the additional charge of director general, urban estates.

Commissioner, food and drugs administration, Ashok Kumar Meena, was posted as registrar, co-operative societies replacing Mani Ram Sharma, who was posted as director, sainik and ardh sainik welfare department. Lalit Kumar was posted as commissioner, food and drugs administration.