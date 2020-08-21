Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three DCs among 12 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

Three DCs among 12 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Nuh, Rohtak and Kurukshetra. Sharandeep Kaur Brar...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Nuh, Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar was posted as Kurukshetra DC replacing Dhirendra Khadgata.

Khadgata was posted as Nuh DC replacing Pankaj, who was posted as managing director, HARTRON, and CEO, micro irrigation authority.

Director, women and child development, Manoj Kumar-1, was posted as Rohtak DC, relieving RS Verma.



Additional chief secretary, irrigation and public health engineering department, Devender Singh, was given the additional charge of skill development and industrial training.

Additional principal secretary to CM, V Umashankar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, electronics and information technology.

Principal secretary, general administration, Vijayendra Kumar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, sainik and ardh sainik welfare department.

Director general, urban estates, Renu Phulia, was posted as director general, women and child development. Chief administrator, HUDA, Pankaj Yadav, was given the additional charge of director general, urban estates.

Commissioner, food and drugs administration, Ashok Kumar Meena, was posted as registrar, co-operative societies replacing Mani Ram Sharma, who was posted as director, sainik and ardh sainik welfare department. Lalit Kumar was posted as commissioner, food and drugs administration.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tesla, world’s most valuable auto maker, is now worth more than Walmart
Aug 21, 2020 01:36 IST
Haryana to conduct written exam for physical training instructors on August 23
Aug 21, 2020 01:27 IST
CWC to meet soon as clamour for Rahul Gandhi’s return as party chief grows
Aug 21, 2020 01:24 IST
67 held with drugs in 1 month: Ambala range IG
Aug 21, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.