Three dead, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Shimla’s Chopal

Three people were killed while four were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded into a deep gorge in Shimla’s Chopal sub-division on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday around 8:30pm near Okhad Nala, Chopal, after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Rahul, 30, Praveen ,25, and Suniel, 34, while Rony, 23, Suresh, 30, Pankaj, 18, and Pawan, 23. All victims are residents of Chokia village, Chopal.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Chopal. Rony and Suresh have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after a postmortem is conducted.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chopal Varun Patial confirmed the report.