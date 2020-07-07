Sections
Three deaths, 208 new Covid-19 cases in Punjab

The death toll now stands at 169

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Amritsar/Patiala/Sangrur/Jalandhar/Bathinda

Punjab reported 208 new cases of coronavirus besides three deaths, taking the state’s case tally to 6,491, according to the media bulletin released by the state government on Monday. The death toll now stands at 169.

“A 42-year old man, resident of Gali Jassa Singh near Golden Temple, died of covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday, civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh said.

“The patent was admitted to GMCH when he showed symptoms of Covid-19. He was also suffering from liver disease and he passed away during treatment.”



The district also reported 12 fresh cases on Monday, of which nine are fresh community transmission cases and three are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. The positive cases include a Punjab Police sub-Inspector,” he added.

Gurdaspur district reported 11 fresh cases.

Patiala reported 30 fresh infections. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of total cases, 15 are reported from Patiala city, six from Rajpura, three from Nabha and six others from different villages across district.

A 53-year-old resident of Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district died at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

A 65-year-old resident of Malerkotla died due to coronavirus, while 13 others tested positive of the virus in Sangrur district. Nineteen patients are from Malerkotla, eght from Sunam, four each from Longowal and Moonak, two from Dhuri and three from Sangrur.

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for covid-19 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Besides 17 people tested positive for the virus in Jalandhar.

Seven persons, including four army jawans from cantonment, tested positive in Bathinda. The jawans had recently returned to Bathinda cantonment from training.

Muktsar’s nodal officer for Covid Paramjit Sandhu said six family members from Mann Singh Wala village were tested positive on Monday.

A six-month child and four women are among those tested positive.

Five people contracted the infection in Kapurthala.

