Three deaths, 379 cases push Punjab patient tally to 10,889

Three deaths, 379 cases push Punjab patient tally to 10,889

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men in their early sixties died due to Covid-19 in Patiala and Jalandhar, while a woman patient breathed her last at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The state recorded 379 new cases on Tuesday, taking the patient tally to 10,889. The death count due to coronavirus has gone up to 265.

A 62-year-old Covid-19 positive man, who was diabetic, died in Patiala, while the virus took the life of a 61-year-old man at a private hospital in Jalandhar.

Among the fresh cases, 46 infections were recorded in Patiala, 39 in Jalandhar, 34 each in Ludhiana and Amritsar and 23 in Mohali.

With 39 fresh Covid-19 cases, Jalandhar district’s tally has gone up to 1,729. Health officials said 23 patients were contacts of positive patients while 16 were new cases. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Kapurthala district.



In Ludhiana district, 34 infections were detected on Tuesday, while a 53-year-old woman of Kartar Nagar died while undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 28 belong to Ludhiana while the rest are from other districts. With this, the total number of positive patients belonging to the district has gone up to 1,946, out of which 49 have died. There are 585 active cases in the district.

Among the fresh cases, eight are relatives of Congress councillor who tested positive on July 16. Also, four MC sanitation workers too were found infected.

16 BSF personnel among 34 patients in Amritsar

Thirty-four more people from Amritsar, including 16 personnel of Border Security Force (BSF), tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, health officials said.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh said, “Among these, 15 are fresh community transmission cases and most of them are symptomatic. The other 19 patients are the close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.”

Also, three residents of Gurdaspur district also tested positive for the virus.

2 cops among 23 infected in Mohali

In Mohali, two policemen from Gharuan police post were among the 23 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday, taking the district count to 574.

The two male constables are aged 46 and 47. On Sunday, three cops had tested positive from the same police post.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most of the cases were contacts of already positive patients. “All patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Most of them are asymptomatic,” he added.

Ten people tested positive for coronavirus in Bathinda on Tuesday.

