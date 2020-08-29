Three district SPs among 8 IPS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred eight IPS officers including police chiefs of three districts.

As per the orders, superintendent of police (SP), Mahendergarh, Sulochana Gajraj was shifted as Commandant, Fourth Battalion, IRB, Manesar. DCP (East), Gurugram, Chandermohan replaced her as SP, Mahendergarh. Rewari SP Naazneen Bhasin was shifted as SP, RTC, Bhondsi. Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal replaced Bhasin as SP Rewari.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), modernization and welfare, Alok Roy, was given the additional charge of ADGP, Prisons. A 1994 batch IPS officer, Kala Ramachandran, awaiting posting orders on return from central deputation, was posted as ADGP, headquarters and crime against women.

ADGP, crime against women, Charu Bali was posted as ADGP, IRB, Bhondsi and state crime branch, Gurugram.

Shashank Anand was posted as DIG, CID and HPS officer, Rajesh Kalia, was transferred as Ambala SP.