Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three engineers suspended over Rohru bridge collapse

Three engineers suspended over Rohru bridge collapse

Three-member expert committee found the engineers had been negligent in supervising the construction work

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru had collapsed on May 13. (HT PHOTO )

Ten days after an under construction bridge collapsed in Rohru, the state government suspended three engineers of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday.

The then Rohru division HPPWD executive engineer Ravi Bhatti, who is at present posted at Theog; assistant engineer Narender Singh Naik and junior engineer Vijay Kumar have been suspended for negligence in supervising and monitoring the construction of the double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru.

PROJECT WAS BUILT AT ESTIMATED COST OF RS 20 CRORE

The bridge had collapsed on May 13. The bridge was being built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The engineers were suspended on the recommendation of a three-member expert committee constituted to ascertain the cause for the bridge collapse.



Principal secretary PWD JC Sharma said, “The committee in its report found technical shortcomings in the construction and also pointed out negligence in supervision. A detailed inquiry found these three engineers primarily responsible for the lapse.”

SHOW-CAUSE NOTICE ISSUED

TO REMAINING OFFICIALS

“These officers have been put under suspension and show cause notices have been issued to the remaining officers and officials posted and associated with the said construction work,” he said.

Sharma said the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government was committed to ensuring quality construction and any laxity will invite strict action against the erring officials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Humari Bahu Silk actor Reeva claims she paid for workshops, yet to be paid
May 23, 2020 12:49 IST
MAH MBA CET 2020 Result 2020 declared, 11K students qualify; check merit list here
May 23, 2020 12:41 IST
61 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar; count rises to 2,166
May 23, 2020 12:38 IST
Delhi University’s History department raises concerns over open book exams
May 23, 2020 12:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.