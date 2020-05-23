Three engineers suspended over Rohru bridge collapse

The double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru had collapsed on May 13. (HT PHOTO )

Ten days after an under construction bridge collapsed in Rohru, the state government suspended three engineers of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday.

The then Rohru division HPPWD executive engineer Ravi Bhatti, who is at present posted at Theog; assistant engineer Narender Singh Naik and junior engineer Vijay Kumar have been suspended for negligence in supervising and monitoring the construction of the double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru.

PROJECT WAS BUILT AT ESTIMATED COST OF RS 20 CRORE

The bridge had collapsed on May 13. The bridge was being built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The engineers were suspended on the recommendation of a three-member expert committee constituted to ascertain the cause for the bridge collapse.

Principal secretary PWD JC Sharma said, “The committee in its report found technical shortcomings in the construction and also pointed out negligence in supervision. A detailed inquiry found these three engineers primarily responsible for the lapse.”

SHOW-CAUSE NOTICE ISSUED

TO REMAINING OFFICIALS

“These officers have been put under suspension and show cause notices have been issued to the remaining officers and officials posted and associated with the said construction work,” he said.

Sharma said the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government was committed to ensuring quality construction and any laxity will invite strict action against the erring officials.