Three fresh Covid-19 cases in hotspot Bapu Dham take Chandigarh’s total to 297

The cases pertain to two women, aged 18 and 19, and a 42-year-old man. They are all family contacts of a positive case reported the previous night

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Monday, taking the total count of infections in Chandigarh to 297.

Meanwhile, 15 people were discharged from hospital on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 214. The count of active cases in the city stands at 79.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman from the colony who was tested positive on Sunday had delivered a baby at the Manimajra civil hospital on May 31. She is a community contact of a patient from the same locality. Her 10 family contacts have been sampled.



Meanwhile, with resumption of Jan Shatabdi train services in the city, as 443 passengers reached the Chandigarh railway station on Monday, one passenger was found to have Covid-like symptoms upon screening.

The person, who had boarded the train from Delhi, was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for further testing.

‘Peak yet to come’

Commenting on the trend of cases that are surfacing in Chandigarh, Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said the peak is yet to come.

“The peak may come anywhere between June and July, but that does not mean that everything should remain shut. The virus is here to stay and we need to modify our lifestyle to stay safe,” he said.

