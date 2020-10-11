Three held for duping migrants in Chandigarh

Sections
The police claim to have solved two cases of duping with the arrest of the trio

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three members of a gang, that targets migrants and dupes them of money and valuables on the pretext of arranging bus tickets for travelling back to their home state, were held, the police said on Saturday.

With the arrest of the three—Manoshwar Pashwan, 50, Mohamd Jamshed, 25, and Santosh Paswan, all from Bihar—the police claim to have solved two cases of duping. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday from where Santosh was remanded to four days in police custody, and the other two were sent to two-day police remand.

In the first case, on October 9 Ram Sagar Paswan of Bihar and his nephew Ram Babu Paswan were duped of ₹4,000 cash and mobile phones. On October 7, the accused targeted three migrants from Uttarakhand and duped them of ₹32,000 and mobile phones.

Both the cases under sections 406, 420 and 120 B of IPC were registered in police station sector 31, Chandigarh.

Inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, station house officer (SHO), Sector 31, said, “The accused would lure the migrants on the pretext of booking their tickets for Uttarakhand or Bihar. After identifying their targets, one of the accused would pose as the conductor and another as a passenger to win their confidence.”

The accused used to find their prospective targets on the bus stand in Ram Darbar, the SHO said, adding that the migrants would be asked to hand over the mobile phones for the OTP for online tickets.

