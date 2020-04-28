Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three held for serving langar without permission in Chandigarh

Three held for serving langar without permission in Chandigarh

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishipal, Raman and Gogi, all are residents of Phase-2, Ram Darbar, here

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said that on Tuesday, a team of patrolling officials rounded up the accused after they found nearly 1km-long queue in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra village wherein langar was being served to the locals. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The UT police on Tuesday held three persons for allegedly serving langar without seeking prior permission from the administration in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra village.

Police said a case against them was registered under Sections 188(punishment for disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the accused had been serving langar in the area without any permission and also without practicing social distancing norms while adding that their activity led to gathering of people in large crowds on a daily basis.



Police said that on Tuesday, a team of patrolling officials rounded up the accused after they found nearly 1km-long queue in the area wherein langar was being served to the locals. On investigation, the three accused were booked and the arrested, said police.

In their official statement, police also mentioned that a person living in a house in close proximity of the langar site had been quarantined by the authorities after he reported prolonged fever and added that his Covid-19 report was still pending.

