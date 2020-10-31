Three held for stabbing sanitation worker to death in Chandigarh

Three youths have been arrested for stabbing a 58-year-old man to death at his house in Ram Darbar on Friday night.

Identified as Vishal, 21, Bobby, 22, and Ravi, 26, they reside in the same area and work for a private firm. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime: a knife and an ice pick.

Victim Attar Singh, who worked as a sanitation worker with the Chandigarh health department, had intervened to save his son from the three youths, who had reached their house to attack him following a confrontation in the afternoon.

His son Anil, 28, who works as a sweeper at the government college in Sector 50, was also injured in the attack.

The family had initially refused to cremate Attar Singh’s body, but relented after the trio was arrested by Saturday evening.

Anil in the police complaint stated that he was returning home when he found the three youths standing outside his house and blocking the passage. When he asked them to give him way, the trio allegedly started arguing with him, which led to a scuffle.

Later, around 8pm, when Anil was sitting outside his house with his father, the trio returned and attacked him. As Anil was stabbed, Attar Singh intervened, and was stabbed with a knife and an ice pick. When Anil raised the alarm and neighbours rushed to the father-son’s rescue, the assailants fled.

The two were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Attar Singh was declared brought dead.

A case of murder was registered at the Sector-31 police station. The body was handed over to the kin after postmortem on Saturday. During raids, the accused were held from different areas in the Industrial Area, Phase 1.