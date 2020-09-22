Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three held with 500-gram opium in Ludhiana

Three held with 500-gram opium in Ludhiana

A couple, relative arrested during special checking

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Sudhar police arrested a couple and their accomplice for drug peddling on Monday and recovered 500-gram opium from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Lekhraj, 50, of Panj Garayiyan village, his wife Gurmeet Kaur, 45, and their relative, Rajpal, 27.

Sub-inspector Jasveer Singh, station house officer at Sudhar police station, said the accused were arrested near Premjit government hospital during a special checking. He added that they were on a motorcycle, and on frisking, the opium was recovered from their possession.

During questioning, the accused said they procured the opium from Malerkotla and came to Sudhar to deliver the consignment. The SHO added that they have no past criminal record. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61, 85 of NDPS Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code against the accused at Sudhar police station.

